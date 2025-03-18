While there was concern over how Manuel Pellegrini would reorganise after the departure Guido Rodriguez, which finally happened last summer. However Real Betis have gone from strength to strength in doing so, with USMNT international Johnny Cardoso having a significant impact over the last 15 months.

Cardoso has almost been too good. There is a very real fear that the 23-year-old will be on the move this summer. Betis have already turned down an €18m bid from Wolves in January, but last summer agreed to a €25m release clause with Tottenham Hotspur in order to get a deal over the line for Giovani Lo Celso.

Los Verdiblancos will try to persuade Cardoso to stay next season, pointing to Rodriguez’s struggles at West Ham United as evidence that the grass is not always greener. Yet there have been several reports that Spurs are already planning to activate that €25m in the summer, and even beyond that, Relevo say that various clubs in Italy and England are interested in Cardoso, and it will dependon the finances involved as to whether a deal is done.

As a result, Betis scouts have been dispatched to find Cardoso’s replacement already. The 23-year-old arrived from Internacional in Brazil for just €6m in January of 2024, and Sporting Director Manu Fajardo wants a similarly young player with a degree of experience, and room to ‘explode’ in both on the pitch and off it.

Finding said player is obviously easier said than done. Europe’s richest clubs are more willing to take risks on young players these days, and a premium has been placed on midfielders that can give a degree of solidity in front of the defence, while keeping the game moving. Cardoso has played 33 games this season, scoring twice and giving one assist. His ability was best exhibited against Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin though, playing an instrumental role in 1-0 and 2-1 victories.