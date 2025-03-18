Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has for the first time addressed the accusations of distribution of child pornography against him. The 21-year-old defender has earned his first call-up to the Spanish national team this week, but the investigation has been ongoing since before he made his debut with the senior side.

The incident dates back to September of 2023, when an investigation was opened into Asencio and three other Real Madrid academy products. Three are accused of recording sexual content without consent, and all four under investigation for the alleged distribution of child pornography, as one of the victims involved was underage.

Neither Real Madrid nor Asencio had addressed the issue publicly until now, when the latter gave an interview with RTVE. He defended his innocence, explain Relevo, calling it a ‘question of deadlines.

“I think everyone is aware of what they do. That’s why I’m very calm about it. So, well, taking it day by day, in the end it’s a question of deadlines. Well, I’ve noticed that change in pressure on the pitch. It’s logical, isn’t it? With the change of category… But hey, I’m a person who likes it, who is motivated by feeling that pressure. I think I’ve been used to feeling that pressure at Madrid since I was little. It motivates me even more.”

Asencio was withdrawn from action at half-time during Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Sociedad, with manager Carlo Ancelotti claiming that he was affected by chants of ‘Asencio die’.

During an excerpt from another interview with El Chiringuito, Asencio also stated that he was excited by the prospect of renewing his contract with Real Madrid, and dreams of being at the club in ten years’ time, as well as in the Spanish national team.

🤍 "Mi ILUSIÓN es RENOVAR con el REAL MADRID". 🗣️ El avance de la entrevista EXCLUSIVA de @JuanfeSanzPerez a ASENCIO.#JUGONES pic.twitter.com/hvUcBmB8z7 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 18, 2025

Real Madrid are reportedly set to discuss a renewal with Asencio this summer, and intend to tie him down to a long-term contract with a large release clause. His current deal expires in 2026, but Asencio has shown no desire to leave, after becoming an important option for Ancelotti, playing 29 times this season for the senior side.