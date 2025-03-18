Those with their ear to the pulse in Spanish football would have been well aware of the rising talent of Antonio Cordero at Malaga over the last two seasons. The teenage winger has been courted by the very biggest and best in Spain, but it seems his next destination will be the Premier League.

The 18-year-old winger is out of contract in the summer, and despite Malaga’s best attempts to hold onto their starlet with fresh renewal offers, agent Pini Zahavi appears set to secure him a larger contract elsewhere. Barcelona and Real Madrid have been battling for his signature for a large part of the last 12 months, with the Catalan side tipped to be favourites due to Zahavi’s links to the club.

They made an offer for Cordero in August last year, but that was turned down by Malaga. After recent reports in England claiming that Newcastle United are favourites to beat both of the Clasico giants to Cordero, Marca are the latest source to assert that his next destination is St. James’ Park. They explain that excepting a major plot twist, Cordero will sign a deal with Newcastle, unless Barcelona come back with a much larger offer. Arsenal have been linked to Cordero too, but it seems they are on the outside looking in.

The teenage starlet has five goals this season and six assists in his 30 appearances, but has looked at home in Segunda, having scored the goal in the play-offs last season to get Malaga there. For around half of their games Cordero has been a starter, and has earned himself eight appearances for Spain’s under-19 side, scoring once.

If Newcastle can secure Cordero, it will represent a major coup in persuading him to shun the advances of Spain’s two biggest clubs in favour of Tyneside. The Magpies are likely presenting him a better financial package, but perhaps also an easier route to first-team football, something that has been difficult at Real Madrid in particular.