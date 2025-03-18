Lamine Yamal: Barcelona are favourites to win Champions League

Barcelona are in an incredible moment, and that was made clear in Sunday’s incredible comeback victory over Atletico Madrid. Hansi Flick’s side came from 2-0 down in the final 20 minutes to secure the three points at the Metropolitano, and that continued their unbeaten start to 2025.

This bodes well for Barcelona ending the season with multiple honours. They have already won the Spanish Super Cup, but with La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey are still in play. And the Catalans will certainly be going for everything.

That has been made clear by Lamine Yamal, who scored a stunning goal against Atleti, during an interview with Sport, and in the eyes of the 17-year-old, his side are favourites to win the Champions League.

“There is no team to fear. I already said that in the Champions League, Liverpool were the favourites because they finished first in the initial phase and then we came. I’m not afraid of any team. We are the ones who do the most damage to Real Madrid and vice versa. If you think you’re not the favourite, then you start to lose. You don’t think that they can beat you. You think that you are the best team, the one that plays the best and has the best chance of winning.”

Lamine Yamal also spoke on how different the current side feels compared to last season, and the effect that Flick has had on the first team.

“I do have this feeling of being part of a winning team. Last year the match against Atletico Madrid, a game like Sunday’s, we didn’t close it out. Just like against Benfica. We have the feeling of being a winning team, which wants more and more. (Flick) has put in our minds that the most important thing is intensity, that we fight for each other, that we give everything for the shirt, for the players, for the fans, for the family… We must always have the desire to win.”