“One of us will win it” – Lamine Yamal on Barcelona Ballon d’Or battle

It has been a magnificent season for Barcelona up until this point, and it is the younger players that have taken over in Catalonia. Lamine Yamal has been one of the stars, but someone that has gone under the radar is Marc Casado, who is playing his first campaign in the first team at Can Barca.

Casado has been very impressive, although it looks like his season is all-but over after he sustained a knee injury in the victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday. As per Sport, Lamine Yamal reacted to his teammate’s misfortune.

“After the match against Atletico Madrid I asked him how he was going to go to the training camp and he told me that he had to have an MRI because he had pain in his knee. I spoke to him yesterday and wrote to him to recover soon, that when he returned, I would visit him and we would be together for a while. We hope that he recovers soon. We love him very much. He was having an incredible season. Because it was his first season in the elite he was at a great level of play, assists and I’m happy that he did well.”

Lamine Yamal has been a reference for Barcelona this season, and his stature in football continues to rise. He gave his thoughts on being seen as a leading figure at both club and international level.

“I go out to enjoy myself and not think about this. I want to enjoy and have a good time, play football, which is what I do best, and not think about these things.”

Given their incredible season, it’s no wonder that multiple Barcelona players have been tipped to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or. Lamine Yamal is one, and he spoke on another who’s in contention, that being Raphinha.

“We haven’t talked about that. If we win the titles they have ahead of us, one of us will win it, whoever it is. I’m very happy for Raphinha, I always tell him his change has been incredible and he’s having a great time. The Ballon d’Or does not worry me.”