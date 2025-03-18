Hansi Flick tempers Barcelona expectations amid spectacular 2025 form

It was been an incredible first few months of 2025 for Barcelona, who are still yet to lose in any competition since the start of January. That run continued in unlikely circumstances on Sunday with a spectacular comeback victory over La Liga title rivals Atletico Madrid, and on the back of this, there has been a lot of euphoria within Can Barca.

Barcelona are many people’s favourites to win multiple competitions between now and the end of the season. They are in a very strong position in La Liga, and after Liverpool’s exit in the round of 16, there is also a stronger belief that the Catalans can also take home their first Champions League in 10 years – and this feeling is shared by some of the players.

This feeling of confidence and euphoria can be good, but Flick feels uneasy about it. And he has moved to ensure that his Barcelona players do not become complacent. As per Diario AS, he is refusing to entertain talk in the dressing room that his side can win the remaining three trophies on offer to them this season, while he has also blocked out any chatter comparing the Catalans to his Bayern side that was all-conquering back in 2020.

Flick has made it clear to his Barcelona squad that nothing has been won yet, that there is still a long way to go and that only with effort and humility can titles be achieved. And it is certainly true that anything can happen in the final few weeks of the season, and the Catalans only need to look at themselves as an example, given their dreadful run at the end of 2024.

Confidence is certainly very high at the moment within Can Barca, and that is a good thing. However, Flick is desperate to stop over-confidence from creeping in, and that is very much understandable.