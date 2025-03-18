Barcelona have regularly looked to the free agent market in recent years because of their financial problems, and they could so again in 2025. They are expected to finalise a deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, and his namesake Jonathan David is another that has been linked with a move to Catalonia.

David will be leaving Lille upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season. That much has already been established, but it is far from certain where he ends up in the summer, with links to many clubs across Europe having been revealed in recent months.

Barcelona are one of the clubs that are following David, but as per Sport, there are no plans for a contract offer to be tabled – this is despite the Canadian striker having made a financial effort to get a move to the Catalan side.

David, who scored against both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this season, has been evaluated by Barcelona for over a year, but despite this, his possible signing has never generated consensus within Can Barca. Club bosses believe that he is not needed, given that Flick already has Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as striker options, while Pau Victor and Dani Olmo can also operate there when required.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is prioritising a move for a new left winger, with Liverpool’s Luis Diaz being his preferred target – and a deal has a good chance of happening in the summer. He does not want to take away funds from this pursuit to put towards a new striker when one is not considered to be needed.

At this stage, a move to the Premier League looks the most likely for David. West Ham United are said to have submitted an “important” contract proposal, while the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked in recent weeks.