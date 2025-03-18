Barcelona extend stadium agreement amid Spotify Camp Nou delays

Barcelona had hoped to be back at the Spotify Camp Nou by now, but it seems inevitable that they will be waiting for a while yet. No exact date has been set by the Catalan club, and because of this, it seems unlikely that Hansi Flick’s side will be able to make an appearance at the iconic stadium before the end of this season.

To make matters worse for Barcelona, there had been question marks about where they would be playing their final matches of the season, given that they were scheduled to be ejected from the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys at the start of May in order for the stadium to prepare for summer concerts. However, these were subsequently cancelled a few weeks ago, and that opened the door for a lease extension to be agreed.

And this has now happened, with MD reporting that Barcelona have signed an agreement with Barcelona Serveis Muncipals to extend their stay at the Estadi Olimpic until the 20th of May, which is two days after their final home match of the season against Villarreal.

Barcelona had previously been given the green light to extend their stay in Montjuic, and now it has been confirmed. This eliminates any concerns about the Catalan club being “homeless” for the final month of the season, and attention has now go back to being fully on efforts on the pitch, which have been excellent since the start of 2025.

Barcelona are not thinking about staying at the Estadi Olimpic for a third year, and confidence is total that they will be able to make their long-awaited return to the Spotify Camp Nou for the start of the 2025-26 season. However, there is still work to be done before that becomes a reality.