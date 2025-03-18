While for a number of years over the last decade the lack of talent making it from La Masia to the first team at Barcelona was a major talking point, in recent years that debate has been settled by a wave of fresh young talent coming through. Currently 12 members of the first-team squad have spent time in La Masia.

However holding onto the talented youngsters in their academy system has always been a tricky task, and whenever the first team does well, it tends to close more doors to the those coming through. The likes of Gerard Pique and Cesc Fabregas are perhaps the most famous examples of homegrown talents that had to be bought back, while Dani Olmo is the latest.

According to Sport, Barcelona are in danger of losing a number of their best talents from their current under-19 team. Winger Arnau Pradas, who recently scored in the UEFA Youth League against Aston Villa, goalscorer Hugo Alba (22 this season including a brace in the Copa del Rey final), and Jan Virgili are three of the most obvious cases. Barcelona have an option to unilaterally extend Virgili’s contract by a year, but have not presented an offer to Alba or Pradas.

Andreas Christensen could play an important role for Barcelona in the final stretch of the season given Marc Casadó's injury. @ferrancorreas — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 18, 2025

This is despite the fact that all three are part of a group of players including left-back Jofre Torrents, and midfielders Quim Junyent and Brian Farinas that have been earmarked as potential first-team prospects.

Pradas has interest from Saudi Arabia too, where Barca Atletic captain Unai Hernandez recently moved. The lack of a convincing renewal offer was also cited as a reason for the €6m exit of Marc Guiu to Chelsea last summer. In addition to the trio mentioned, Hector Rangel, Farinas, Adrian Gill, Tomas Marques, Alexander Walton, Dani Ferrer and Marcos Parriego are all out of contract this summer too. While it is more common for youth players’ deals to be negotiated closer to their expiry, it seems Director of Football Deco, and La Masia chiefs Jose Ramon Alexanco and Toni Hernandez have plenty of work ahead in the coming months.