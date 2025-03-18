Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder to avoid surgery in recovery from ligament tear

Barcelona have confirmed that Marc Casado’s injury is a partial tear to his lateral knee ligament, after further tests on Tuesday. The 21-year-old suffered a knee injury during their comeback 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday night, but did not come off until late into the second half.

Casado was diagnosed with a knee injury on the night, but after reports that he could miss the rest of the season, there is a sliver of hope that he could be back for Barcelona’s final clashes. The Blaugrana face Villarreal at home and Athletic Club at San Mames in the final two games of the Liga season, and if he accomplishes the recovery time stated by the club of approximately two months, then Casado does stand a chance of featuring again.

Were Barcelona to make a potential Champions League final too, then Casado would also be in contention to be present in Munich, although obviously coming back from injury, manager Hansi Flick could well decide he is better off waiting until next season anyway.

The key to him potentially returning is that the diagnosis is a partial tear of his knee ligament rather than a full tear: it means that Barcelona have decided to follow a conservative treatment of his knee, and ultimately avoid surgery. Going under the knife would likely have meant the end of Casado’s season definitively and a longer recovery period.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Casado who was enjoying a fine breakout season with the Blaugrana, and was due to travel with Spain to the Netherlands for their Nations League quarter-final against the Netherlands. Hansi Flick is reportedly contemplating three alternatives to use in place of Casado depending on the situation, but Casado’s contribution will be difficult to replicate.

Tags Barcelona Marc Casado

