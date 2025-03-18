Barcelona in talks with Wojciech Szczesny over new deal

Although there were doubts about bringing a veteran out of retirement, and in Wojciech Szczesny’s case, literally smoking on a beach in Marbella, the Polish goalkeeper has won over both fans and coaching staff alike since his arrival in October. The question over whether he could remain beyond the end of the season is now being asked.

The 34-year-old is yet to taste defeat in a Barcelona shirt, and is part of an 18-game unbeaten run that has been put together by Hansi Flick’s side since the beginning of 2025. While Flick’s decision to make him the starter was questioned after some early errors, few have found fault with the call of late.

Szczesny revealed in an interview that a decision on his future would ‘come soon’, with the Blaugrana keen to keep him on for next season. His current deal expires at the end of the year, and Marca say that negotiations between Barcelona and Szczesny are already underway. They say that Director of Football Deco has already held opening conversations about doing so, and that the Polish goalkeeper is also keen to continue.

It is also noted that the extension could even be for two years, or with an option to extend a one-year deal as a result of objectives. Flick is also keen for him to continue, and Barcelona are planning for next season with Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Szczesny as their goalkeepers next season, which would bring about the exit of Inaki Pena, who initially played after the German’s injury.

Ter Stegen is racing to be back before the end of the season, and it is not yet clear whether Flick would replace Szczesny when he does get fit again. The 32-year-old is the club captain, but with Szczesny’s performances strong, tinkering with what is clearly a winning formula at this stage of the season clearly brings its own risks.