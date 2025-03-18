Barcelona are clear on what they intend to do in the summer transfer market, at least in terms of incomings, but what they are not yet clear on is how much they will have to spend on their targets. There are two clear priorities for Director of Football Deco.

Manager Hansi Flick, as he has voiced, is happy with the squad he has, and the main focus in recent months has been tying up some of their key players long-term. One of the key figures in that sense is Frenkie de Jong, who has now been offered a fresh contract, while Jules Kounde is reportedly the next who is likely to renew their deal, following on from Gerard Martin, Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Inigo Martinez.

Relevo explain that the two areas that Deco will target in the summer are a winger and a full-back. From the former, they want someone that has experience at the top level, with a different profile to what they have, and one that can give them more versatility in their play. The potential cost in mind is around €60-70m, and they have various names in their thinking too.

Raphinha has transformed from a winger into a do-it-all leader. Against Atlético Madrid, he even dropped into midfield to help build attacks, setting up Ferran's equalizer. With 48 goal contributions in 42 games, he's having a Ballon d'Or-worthy season. @scapde_45 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 18, 2025

With the full-back, Barcelona are keen to bring in someone who can play on both sides of the defence, and ideally want someone young with potential to improve. However Deco and the club remain in the dark over how much of a budget they will have to work with, and the situation is changeable at this stage. Winning a title could also impact their decision-making.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been heavily linked to Barcelona, and is seemingly Deco’s preferred option to be the winger they sign. Meanwhile at full-back there has been less consensus, but the likes of Marc Pubill, Andrei Ratiu and Vanderson have all been linked to the Blaugrana. Barcelona also have to work out the future of a number of their players in