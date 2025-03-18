After Real Zaragoza confirmed the departure of Miguel Angel Ramirez, former Atletico Madrid captain Gabi has become the latest to try and turn around the sinking ship in Aragon. The 41-year-old has taken over at La Romareda with one clear brief – save Real Zaragoza from relegation to the third tier.

Since relegation to Segunda in 2013, Zaragoza have struggled to get back up, and after chasing promotion for much of the subsequent decade, have been restricted to midtable finishes over the past four seasons. They are in serious danger of what would be a financially backbreaking relegation to the third tier, sitting in 18th spot, a point above Eldense in the relegation zone.

While none of Racing Ferrol, Tenerife or Cartagena look likely to catch them from below, Zaragoza face 11 games between now and the end of the season to outrun Eldense. Gabi takes over his first senior managerial job, having been in charge of Getafe B since last year. He began coaching in the youth teams with Atletico, before moving to Getafe, where he has their affiliate side fourth in Segunda (fourth tier) challenging for a play-off spot. Over the course of his spell there, Getafe B recorded 26 wins, 16 draws and 10 losses, scoring 73 goals and conceding 45 times.

🇧🇷🔥 Analysis: Filipe Luís We spoke to two Flamengo fans about Filipe Luís. 1. The first fan shared: Filipe Luís took charge of a struggling Flamengo side and quickly turned things around. Last year, he led them to a dominant Copa do Brasil victory, and this season, they’ve… pic.twitter.com/VYR9RXFbYJ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 18, 2025

Gabi is in situ until the end of the season, and has history at the club, having spent four years there between 2007 and 2011, becoming a fan favourite and captain there. He would then return to Atletico, his boyhood club, where he would captain them to the La Liga title. His first game will be against Cordoba (10th) next Monday, while Zaragoza are also now looking for a sporting director after dismissing Juan Carlos Cordero too, a sign of the size of task facing Gabi. In total, he made 144 appearances for Zaragoza as a player, and will at least have the unanimous backing of the club, and plenty of charisma to call on from his playing days.