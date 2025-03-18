Atletico Madrid interested in €35-40m deal for Premier League forward

Atletico Madrid spent big on their forward line last summer, but Los Rojiblancos could be looking to make a splash in the transfer market again this year. With a strong history of recruiting Uruguayan players, Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez could be the next.

The 25-year-old former Almeria hitman arrived for a major fee from Benfica, costing the Reds €85m from Benfica in 2022. However after several seasons trying to make it work at Anfield, he has not shown the clinical nature Liverpool have required. Under Arne Slot, he has not been able to win his place back either.

Hence he could be on the move this summer. Since last summer, Nunez has had interest from Saudi Arabia, but Give Me Sport explain that Atletico Madrid are also interested in him. They would be willing to consider a loan move with an obligation to buy, which would be in the region of €35-40m – less than half of what Liverpool paid. Both Nunez and Liverpool would benefit more financially from a move to the Middle East, but if he wants to continue at the top level, a move to Atletico might be his best option. Al-Nassr, who count Cristiano Ronaldo amongst their ranks, are their main competition.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔝 Conor Gallagher has recorded 3 goals and 5 assists for Atlético Madrid so far this season, with two of those contributions coming against Real Madrid and Barcelona. Not bad for his first season ✨ pic.twitter.com/eilrH5tDit — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 18, 2025

Barcelona were linked to Nunez last summer, but it quickly became evident they would not be signing a number nine after Robert Lewandowski’s continuity was confirmed, which looks to be the case again for next season. It would be something of a surprise if Atletico spent big on a forward again, having brought in Alexander Sorloth for €32m this summer. President Enrique Cerezo said as much several weeks ago, confirming they were not on the lookout for a striker.

The Norwegian has done well this season, scoring 15 goals in just 14 starts, operating mainly off the bench. There is uncertainty over the future of Antoine Griezmann though, and if he leaves, then star man Julian Alvarez may drop deeper behind a more imposing number nine.