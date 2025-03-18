While there has been plenty of debate surrounding the venues and host cities for the 2030 World Cup, the first that will take place across three continents and with six host countries, Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano was taken as a given in terms of Spain’s bid. However Los Rojiblancos are considering withdrawing their ground from Spain’s bid.

That is according to Relevo, who say that the idea was brought up by Atletico majority shareholder Miguel Angel Gil Marin with the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Rafael Louzan during a meal. The RFEF are keen to add Valencia’s Nou Mestalla, originally left out before a deal had been agreed to restart work on the new stadium, as evidence of the recovery from the DANA floods last year.

FIFA require stadiums to be loaned to them for more than a month before the tournament kicks off and for the duration of it, and the same outlet explain that in Atletico’s case, this would mean a significant blow to their accounts. Los Colchoneros tend to use their stadium to host concerts and events during the summer, and losing access for such a length of time could cost them as much as €20m.

Gil Marin has shown a willingness for the Metropolitano to be the sacrificial lamb for the entry of Nou Mestalla into the bid, which would solve a number of issues. If anything FIFA are keen to reduce the number of Spanish venues, not add more. Ceding the Metropolitano would allow Valencia to take their place, and Atletico to maintain their income, pleasing both the club and the RFEF.

Another factor is that the Santiago Bernabeu is likely to be named as the host stadium for either the final of the 2030 World Cup or the opening game. With Morocco competing to host the final, and Camp Nou also in the running for the biggest games, there is the chance that the Metropolitano would only host one or two group games and a quarter-final, despite the major loss of income.