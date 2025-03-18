When Leganes were promoted to La Liga at the end of last season, there was little to suggest they would have the ability to compete in the top flight.

Often found without a natural goalscorer during their title-winning campaign in Segunda, and harvesting a squad with very little La Liga experience between them. However, in Borja Jimenez, who, like the majority of his squad – hadn’t managed a top flight fixture prior to this season – they have a manager who can ensure his team perform at a level that’s more than the sum of their parts.

Currently locked in a relegation battle, level on points with Deportivo Alaves, who have their heads above water on goal difference, Los Pepineros are giving their all in an attempt to guarantee a second successive La Liga campaign since 2020.

So, how exactly are they doing it?

Jimenez tends to set his side set up somewhere between a 4-2-3-1 and a 3-4-3, and the frequency of transition between these two systems often relies on game state and the opposition they’re up against. This flexibility leans on the tactical acumen of their 40-year-old manager.

Against Atletico Madrid, where they completed a huge scalp by ending Diego Simeone’s 15-game winning run with a 1-0 win at Butarque, Leganes switched very fluidly between the two systems. In this one, Jimenez used Peruvian Renato Tapia as a vehicle to switch from one to the other.

When Leganes had the ball in this game, Tapia became free to move into a midfield position and slot into a single pivot role instead. This became a real dilemma for Atleti’s pressing front-line, who instead of looking to close off three centre-back options, had to focus on shielding a pass behind them into Tapia.

The Peruvian was also the player chosen to drop back into a five during defensive scenarios, which were even more frequent as Los Pepineros looked to hold on to their slim advantage in the game.

It was easy to see why Jimenez went for this, as Atleti looked to use quick combinations in the channels to create wide overloads, meaning a wider back-line would help Leganes combat that particular threat.

However, when Tapia drops into a five, occasionally too early, it can lead to additional space between the lines for the opposition to exploit – without the Peruvian they can appear outnumbered in those spaces.

Jimenez has arguably had better success when using the 3-4-3 as an in-possession blueprint, as with little natural creativity within their ranks, Leganes must use a more systematic approach to manufacture scoring opportunities. The use of flying wing-backs is comparable with this season’s managerial starlet Claudio Giraldez at Celta Vigo, who Leganes went toe-to-toe with by matching their wide system last weekend.

Los Pepineros wing-back Valentin Rosier has posted some of the better numbers in the division in terms of his attacking output. Of course in this Leganes team, the Frenchman is a fairly active defender, but also ranks within the top 4% of full-backs for shot-creating actions by successful take-ons.

Against Vigo, Rosier and maverick winger Juan Cruz gave Los Celestes pairing Oscar Mingueza and Marcos Alonso a torrid time on the Leganes right.

It’s a simple concept, but Cruz dropping infield to attract a Vigo defender allowed Rosier to fly around the outside and create a crossing opportunity. The Spaniard’s threat alone is enough to trouble most defences, but put the powerful runs of Leganes’ wing-back into the equation and it becomes too much for anyone.

Against Getafe, in a game of very little quality, that same combination devastated their Madrid rivals in the final seconds of the game. As Los Pepineros so often do, they pounced on a transition created by Cruz’s smart turn in midfield.

Rosier’s incredible physicality meant he flew around the outside of Getafe’s back-line, free to cross, leaving Diego Garcia to author a glorious overhead kick past the despairing David Soria to provide a dramatic ending to the South Madrid derby. One of many examples this season of Leganes’ wing-backs being the biggest attacking threat in their side.

The Frenchman isn’t the only unique profile that Jimenez looks to make the most of in this Leganes side though, as midfield pairing of Seydouba Cisse and Yvan Neyou Noupa both offer special functions within Jimenez’s system.

Cisse’s ability to keep the ball well offers a breadth of options for Leganes when they build from the back, particularly parting from that popular back three. Jimenez’s defenders often split into wider positions to make it more difficult for the opposition to press them directly, but also block the midfield options coming from behind.

One of the Guinean’s most common moves is to wait for the centre-backs to spread into an advanced position, whilst attracting the opposition’s press, and using his exceptional back to goal play, and zipping the ball out wide. This not only beats the press, but invites his teammates to rove forward from that centre-back position, leaving what would usually be a three-versus-two situation in the wide areas.

Cisse ranks within the top 10% of La Liga midfielders for successful take-ons, and doesn’t shy away from his defensive duties either, flying across the ground quickly enough to sit within the top 10% for ball recoveries too.

As for Neyou, he’s often the out-of-possession trigger for Leganes, and the sealing option for their pressing. In what’s frequently a stodgy mid-block, the Cameroonian does his best to shield the back line from any direct passes into that zone.

In the final third, Neyou covers considerable ground to press opposition midfield options back towards their goal. Leganes usually narrow off when trying to pin the other team, which means Neyou can join the front two as part of a 2-1 pressing line.

For his part, the 28-year-old ranks within the top 20% of midfielders in the division for tackles won, dribblers tacked and aerials won. He’s the perfect compliment to Cisse’s dexterous ball-playing ability.

Although their survival still hangs in the balance, Jimenez has played to the strengths of his team as best as he can, and has definitely proved his worth at the top level. Only Espanyol and Sevilla have lower salary limits than Leganes, and both are spending well in excess of their allowance – a sign of just how steep their uphill task is. Through a thorough and organised approach, Leganes can still dream of consecutive seasons of La Liga football at Butarque though.