Why Alexander Sorloth’s goal against Barcelona was not ruled out by VAR

Atletico Madrid appeared to have taken full control of their La Liga heavyweight clash against Barcelona, when Alexander Sorloth made it six games in a row scoring against the Catalan giants. Barcelona, and in particular Pedri, were furious the goal was not chalked off by VAR though.

Sorloth converted into an open goal, after Conor Gallagher beat Barcelona’s offside trap and squared the all across for the big Norwegian to do what he does best this season: score from the bench. It gave Los Colchoneros a two-goal lead over Barcelona for the first time in their three encounters this season.

As the Metropolitano erupted though, Barcelona protested furiously. After Pedri had played a pass earlier in the move, it was intercepted by the hand of Rodrigo de Paul. At the time Barcelona claimed the foul, but their appeals fell on deaf ears.

Once the goal had gone in, their protests resumed, with Pedri apoplectic. However after VAR reviewed the incident, the goal stood. While the handball was clear the decisions was not given due to the rules on how far back VAR can intervene.

After Atletico cleared the ball, Barcelona regained possession briefly before the losing the ball again. It was deemed a separate attacking action, as per Relevo, and thus VAR could not recommend that the referee review the action.

The handball was quite clear, and while the referee perhaps should have picked up on it in real-time, there were several more actions between it and Sorloth scoring, where Barcelona had ample opportunity to keep the ball or defend the attack. Although the VAR system has received no shortage of criticism for inconsistencies, it makes sense that there is a statute of limitations on how far back incidents can be reviewed.

Atletico Madrid did have their own complaints about the VAR, feeling that it should have intervened to send off Jules Kounde. The French defender, already on a booking, caught Giuliano Simeone in the face while play was stopped for a set piece. Seemingly the officials did not feel it was sufficient for a straight red card though.

