Why Alexander Sorloth’s goal against Barcelona was not ruled out by VAR

Atletico Madrid appeared to have taken full control of their La Liga heavyweight clash against Barcelona, when Alexander Sorloth made it six games in a row scoring against the Catalan giants. Barcelona, and in particular Pedri, were furious the goal was not chalked off by VAR though.

Sorloth converted into an open goal, after Conor Gallagher beat Barcelona’s offside trap and squared the all across for the big Norwegian to do what he does best this season: score from the bench. It gave Los Colchoneros a two-goal lead over Barcelona for the first time in their three encounters this season.

Sørloth strikes again against Barcelona with the assist coming from Conor Gallagher! 👏 This is looking like a dream response from their midweek disappointment for Atletico Madrid 🔴⚪ 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/I6h22S5M6k — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) March 16, 2025

¡Sorloth pone el segundo del Atleti! ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/wyREcjO42O — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) March 16, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona | Sorloth SORLOTH DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR ATLETICO MADRID !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/LbEe6YayFw — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) March 16, 2025

As the Metropolitano erupted though, Barcelona protested furiously. After Pedri had played a pass earlier in the move, it was intercepted by the hand of Rodrigo de Paul. At the time Barcelona claimed the foul, but their appeals fell on deaf ears.

Once the goal had gone in, their protests resumed, with Pedri apoplectic. However after VAR reviewed the incident, the goal stood. While the handball was clear the decisions was not given due to the rules on how far back VAR can intervene.

After Atletico cleared the ball, Barcelona regained possession briefly before the losing the ball again. It was deemed a separate attacking action, as per Relevo, and thus VAR could not recommend that the referee review the action.

Hansi Flick: "I admire my players. There's a physical aspect to this, of course, but above all, it's a mental aspect." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 16, 2025

The handball was quite clear, and while the referee perhaps should have picked up on it in real-time, there were several more actions between it and Sorloth scoring, where Barcelona had ample opportunity to keep the ball or defend the attack. Although the VAR system has received no shortage of criticism for inconsistencies, it makes sense that there is a statute of limitations on how far back incidents can be reviewed.

Koundé tiene tarjeta amarilla y hace esta agresión sin balón. JAJAJAJAJAJA JUEGAN CON OTRAS REGLAS, QUÉ VERGÜENZA 🤣🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/BTIj4ETb0G — REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) March 16, 2025

Atletico Madrid did have their own complaints about the VAR, feeling that it should have intervened to send off Jules Kounde. The French defender, already on a booking, caught Giuliano Simeone in the face while play was stopped for a set piece. Seemingly the officials did not feel it was sufficient for a straight red card though.