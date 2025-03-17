Real Madrid send scouts to watch teenage Premier League talent

Real Madrid are not afraid to spend big on young talents, having forked out more than €150m for Brazilian talents Endrick Felipe, Reinier Jesus, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior from Brazilian football in recently years, but also made Jude Bellingham a potential record transfer from Borussia Dortmund. With Trent Alexander-Arnold also expected to arrive in the summer, England has become one of the main hunting grounds for Los Blancos of late.

According to Caught Offside, the latest talent from the Premier League to attract their interest is Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri. The 17-year-old has been one of the main benefactors of Arsenal’s injury crisis this season, and has thrived on the opportunities afforded to him by Mikel Arteta. His one appearance on Spanish shores so far saw him score a brilliant goal against Girona in the Champions League.

Los Blancos, along with Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, have sent scouts to watch Nwaneri this season. So far they are simply tracking his progress rather than actively considering a move. Any attempt to do so will likely be met with a firm response from the Gunners, with Nwaneri considered ‘untouchable’ at the Emirates. The fact Arsenal have prioritised his progression has also strengthened his loyalty to the club.

This season Nwaneri has made 29 appearances, scoring on eight occasions and giving an assist to. It averages out as a goal contribution every 121 minutes so far. He has also been a regular for England’s underage sides, recently earning a call-up to the under-21 team. For the under-17s, Nwaneri grabbed 15 goals in 28 appearances, and score six in nine for the under-19s.

Real Madrid probably don’t plan on breaking the bank for Nwaneri any time soon, unless an opportunity presents itself. Arsenal will want to ensure that he is tied down for the long-term though, given his talent, on the off-chance they are backed into a corner in negotiations.