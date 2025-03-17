Real Madrid scouting department prioritising ‘mission impossible’

Standards are high at Real Madrid, and those employed there are clearly some of the most talented in their field. However with the territory comes some of the most difficult jobs in football too. The coming months in Real Madrid’s scouting department will be defined by exactly that.

According to Relevo, Real Madrid’s scouting department have one goal in mind for the coming months – find the replacement for Luka Modric. While they are aware that whomeever they bring in is unlikely to have the impact or the career that Modric has had at the Santiago Bernabeu, there is an agreement that they need a profile of his type within their squad.

The 39-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but is keen to remain for a further year and travel to the 2026 World Cup with Croatia as a Real Madrid player. This does not mean to say that Real Madrid’s decision has been made on him, but they are keen to have a plan in place, and are preparing for life without the veteran. The final call will be made after discussions between the two in May.

Modric continues to show his value under Carlo Ancelotti, playing 2,087 minutes this season across 44 games. He has scored four times and assisted seven goals, including a crucial equaliser against Valencia in January. It is his ability to think quickly in the middle of the pitch, set the correct tempo and combine it with a battling spirit they seek in the market though. There had been a hope that Arda Guler could become that player, but he is now earmarked for a more offensive role.

Previously it has been reported that Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz in a slightly deeper role is seen as a potential replacement for Modric, while Real Madrid have been linked to midfielders who tend to sit more too. Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi has also been linked to Los Blancos in recent months, although he would seemingly occupy a more similar role to Toni Kroos than Modric.