The relationship between Real Madrid and Barcelona is one of the more curious plot lines over the last decade, as the two eternal enemies grow ever closer. The latest evidence of which is the registration case regarding Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

Barcelona were facing the rest of the season without their two signings from last summer, after La Liga and the RFEF unregistered both on account of a missed deadline on Barcelona’s part. The Blaugrana dispute that, and took the case to the High Committee for Sport (CSD) in the Spanish Ministry for Sport, receiving an emergency injunction to allow both to remain registered until the case is resolved.

Recent reporting from Radio Catalunya has revealed that a phone call from Real Madrid President Florentino Perez to the Head of the CSD Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes was the key factor in securing that injunction that allowed them to play. After missing Barcelona’s Copa del Rey tie with Barbastro and then their Spanish Supercup semi-final with Athletic Club as a result of the de-registration, the first game Olmo was back for was against Real Madrid in the final of the same competition.

Barça will appeal the decision to have the match against Osasuna played on Thursday, March 27. @HelenaCondis — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 17, 2025

According to El Confidencial, Perez made little effort to hide his involvement in the resolution while in Saudi Arabia. Their information says he even bragged about it to Olmo while in the tunnel before the Supercup final in Jeddah.

The resolution of the case is expected in early April, at which point Olmo and Victor could be ruled out for the rest of the season again if the case goes against Barcelona. However the Blaugrana have been preaching confidence in the matter, and are likely to appeal the decision if it does go against them. While Real Madrid and Barcelona remain bitter enemies on the pitch, it did not go unnoticed that one of Perez’s rare public appearances at the Real Madrid General Assembly included a section dedicated to the need for Barcelona and Real Madrid to ‘help each other’.