Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was keen to emphasize the mentality shown by his players after they authored a comeback from two goals down against Atletico Madrid on Sunday night. The German coach also faced questions about whether his side were on track for a treble, as they returned to summit of the La Liga table, level on points with Real Madrid with a game in hand.

It was first time in the history of Diego Simeone’s time at Atletico Madrid that Los Rojiblancos had been beaten after taking a two-goal lead, a symbol of just how impressive Barcelona’s comeback in the final twenty minutes was.

“After being down 2-0, we had to show our mentality; and we didn’t give up. I’m happy for the team, the club, and the fans. We showed great attitude, and that’s why we won the match.”

“I’m happy, proud of the players. You’ve already seen their mentality. They never give up. It’s been incredible. I’m very proud of them, but you can see that in training. You can feel it in training. We always say we want to train how we play. The players have done really well. Right now, we’re confident about how we should play. And when we make a mistake, they use it. We’re really great offensively, and I think we were the better team today.”

Flick was also content to reach the upcoming international break.

“At Atletico, two goals behind, with 20 minutes to go, and you win 4-2, and you change the result. This is very important, it shows the team believes in what they do and in their strengths. I think the break is good for everyone. I am also happy the last match the players play is next Sunday, so we have one week to rest.”

“This is a long road. These are three great points, but it’s a long road. We’re at the top of the table, but we have to keep going,” he told MD.

Flick was also asked if he was seeing similar things in his side to what he experienced with Bayern Munich, when they won a treble.

“I’m proud of the team, of the atmosphere. It’s really fantastic, and what you feel as a coach, from when I arrived to now. To see the guys around, the staff, and the players, they are all connected.”

“It’s difficult. I know it’s a long way. The situations we have, the confidence, it’s really good. I will not say it’s the same situation as Bayern, because we just came back from Corona Virus, but it’s really good. I believe we can achieve great things together. We’ll give it our all to win titles, and today’s match gives us much more confidence.”

Meanwhile Ferran Torres proved that he adds the super in sub, with a brace that levelled the game and then sealed it in the space of twenty minutes.

“Players who come off the bench always do well; and Ferran is a player who gives 100%, like all substitutes, and he does it every training session. But this is what everyone who isn’t in the starting lineup does. We’ll do our best until the end.”

After the international break, Barcelona will be hoping to have Inigo Martinez back, after he fell from the Spain squad due to a knee injury. Their next clash comes at home to Girona after the international break, and they will then return to the Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, tied at 4-4 from the first leg.