Former Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano star James Rodriguez has never been afraid of the bright lights, and in a recent interview has made a number of claims that will bring him plenty of attention. Not least implying that the Copa America won by Argentina last year was fixed.

Rodriguez, 33, joined Rayo Vallecano on a free at the start of the season but barely featured under Inigo Perez, and left for Mexico in January, joining Club Leon after rescinding his contract. However he remains a fixture and star performer for Colombia. Less than 12 months ago he was named player of the tournament as Colombia lost out on penalties to Argentina.

During an interview with El Chiringuito, as carried by Diario AS, Rodriguez noted that not only had Colombia had a more difficult draw and more travel, but in his eyes ‘something strange happened’ with the officiating.

"Due to external factors, we couldn't be champions of America. The referee didn't award two penalties, and for me, one of them was clear. VAR audio recordings came out after every match, but not in the final; something strange happened there." 🗣️James Rodriguez (El Chiringuito) pic.twitter.com/qiV4jCFdr3 — Football España (@footballespana_) March 17, 2025

Any blowback he receives for those comments he is unlikely to see though, having taken himself off some social media to avoid criticism.

“They used to affect me, but now I don’t read anything. I haven’t seen X since 2020. I don’t use Facebook; the only social media platforms I watch are Instagram and TikTok. I try to focus on myself. I know when I’m playing badly in a match, and when I’m doing well, I’m self-critical. Football has become very result-oriented, because you play badly and score a goal or make a pass and it already seems like you’ve played well. It’s happened to me on occasion. I prefer to win and play badly, of course.”

After an impressive World Cup showing in 2014 in Brazil, Rodriguez made his name on the global stage, signing for Real Madrid just weeks later.

“City and PSG also wanted me. They offered me a lot of money, very high salaries compared to those being paid right now, but I chose Madrid because Florentino called me and said: ‘Glory or silverware?’ I’ve always been a Real Madrid fan; Real Madrid is Real Madrid. When I arrived in Madrid, I thought: ‘How am I going to talk to Ramos, Karim, Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, or Iker?’ But I arrived and they were all very calm, as if they had played in the neighbourhood.”

“Florentino Perez has always treated me well. I haven’t spoken to him for a long time, but I think I’ve always been one of his favourites. He told me: ‘What a shame,’ when I went to Bayern. I arrived when Ancelotti arrived; Kroos, Isco, Benzema, and Bale were in the team, and I thought he wouldn’t start me in the first game because I had only trained for five days, and he started me; I played 60 minutes.”

In his eyes, his first year at the club was comparative with Jude Bellingham’s outstanding debut campaign last season.

“I scored more than 14 goals and 15 assists, I think. It was a spectacular year, similar to the year Bellingham had in his first season. I really like the way he plays. I think he could win a Ballon d’Or. Of course, to win the Ballon d’Or, I had Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Iniesta, Xavi, Suarez, Neymar… In 2014, I finished eighth, with these greats ahead of me. Yes, I would have liked to win the Ballon d’Or; I came close, but it’s true that I was more focused on winning titles like the Champions League.”

However the Colombian superstar fell out of the side under Rafael Benitez after the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

“I had a disagreement with him. At first, he put me on, and then he didn’t. Once I came off the game because I was substituted and the Bernabeu whistled the substitution, I made a gesture, and I think he thought I’d directed the crowd at him. He took it the wrong way.”

He had no imminent plans for retiring from the game, after several nomadic years passing through England, Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

“I want to play in the 2026 World Cup and see if I stay for another year or two if my body responds well, and if not, then not. I’ll decide after the World Cup. My daughter wants me to stay until I’m 39. It’s true that my football, which is more about touch and not as physical, I think could help me continue. My daughter will kill me if I tell her I’m retiring after the World Cup. For her, I’d think about it.”

He would go on to admit that he does not watch much football, on account of the fact that it bores him and ‘nobody does anything like Neymar, Messi, Cristiano or Robben did’. He did note that he believed Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior were his top three players in the world currently.

“Zidane was very good, he won the World Cup in his prime, but… James,” he answered when asked to pick who was better. Rodriguez would then choose himself over Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Xavi Hernandez too.

Colombia are currently fourth in the South American qualifiers table with six games to go, on 19 points. With a six-point gap to Bolivia in seventh though, and six teams making it to the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026, it would be a major surprise if James is not leading out his side at the tournament. This international break they face Brazil and Paraguay.