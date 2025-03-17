Barcelona suffer huge injury as midfielder likely out for the season

Barcelona secured a huge victory in La Liga on Sunday night, coming back from two goals down to beat Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano. It returned them to the top of the table with a game in hand and level on points on Real Madrid, sparking euphoric scenes after their two stoppage time goals. However morale has taken a significant blow.

That is due to an injury to Marc Casado. The Blaugrana midfielder has been enjoying a terrific breakout season, but it looks as if it could well be over, according to Sport. The Catalan daily report that he has lateral external ligament in his knee is torn, and that he could be out for more than two months, depending on whether it is a full tear or a partial tear.

Casado played instead of Frenkie de Jong against Atletico, with the Dutchman suffering from gastroentiritis before the game, and was brought off after 67 minutes with no apparent injury. Although he was in pain during the clash after a collision with Antoine Griezmann in the first half, Casado played on with the adrenaline holding the pain at bay. However after the game it got far worse.

There is a slim possibility that he could return for the final two games of the season, depending on both his recovery and further tests, but there is a strong possibility they were his last minutes of the season. The 21-year-old was also in line for just his third Spain cap this international break, but Luis de la Fuente has had to replace him with Aleix Garcia of Bayer Leverkusen. Inigo Martinez has also been replaced, although his injury is less serious.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | Aleix García (@97_aleix) entra en convocatoria por Marc Casadó ⁠➡️ El mediocentro del @FCBarcelona_es no se unirá a la concentración con la @SEFutbol por molestias en su rodilla derecha tras el partido ante el @Atleti. ℹ️ https://t.co/PzciSQCdGg… pic.twitter.com/uzH0hnyxXE — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) March 17, 2025

Casado has played 36 games this season, scoring once and giving six assists, becoming a crucial cog in Hansi Flick’s machine in the first half of the season. Although in recent months De Jong has taken his place, it robs Barcelona of a more defensively conscious option through the decisive stage of the season. Garcia, who replaced him against Atletico, will likely be the next option in Flick’s thinking, although Andreas Christensen can also operate as a defensive option. It could also see Gavi move back alongside Pedri.