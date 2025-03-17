After a new date was set for the postponed Barcelona-Osasuna tie following the tragic death of Carles Minarro Garcia, both teams are set to appeal the decision. The clash has been rescheduled for Thursday the 27th of March, a date that will see both sides missing key players.

The game would take place on the back end of the international break, requiring Barcelona to almost certainly be without Ronald Araujo and Raphinha, while Osasuna would be missing Enzo Boyomo, due to international commitments. All three play on Tuesday night, with Raphinha set to be present for an Argentina-Brazil clash that would finish at 03:00 on Wednesday morning Spanish time.

It would also require Osasuna to seek the rescheduling of their local clash with Athletic Club, which is set to take place the day after at San Mames. According to Diario AS, Barcelona are particularly unhappy, and both sides are set to appeal the decision as a result. The preferred date from the Catalans, and one that Osasuna are content with is the 21st of May, midway between the penultimate and final round of the Liga season.

That is only if Barcelona continue to progress in both the Copa del Rey and Champions League: should they be knocked out of either, then more dates to play the game would open up. La Liga are keen to have the game held before then, as they do not want to jeopardise the ‘competitive balance’ of the final two rounds of the season – and it is likely to factor in that it would perhaps harm their television product.

There is precedence this season, where Real Sociedad were forced to play on the Thursday against Jove Espanol in the Copa del Rey after an international break after that fixture was rescheduled. On the other hand, Villarreal and Espanyol have been allowed to find a date in midweek that suits both.

Of course there is little consideration for fans of either side, with this decision being debated just ten days out from the proposed game day, nor those of Athletic Club, who may have made arrangements to attend their game with Los Rojillo the following day. In the case involving La Real, they had their own appeal turned down.