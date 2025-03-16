On Saturday, Real Madrid secured a crucial victory over Villarreal, with Kylian Mbappe being the main man with both goals for the defending champions. However, he felt disappointed not to finish off his performance with a hat-trick, which would have been his third for the club since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Mbappe’s two goals in the 17th and 23rd minutes, so he had plenty of time to find his third of the evening. However, it did not happen, although he could have had a chance in the 87th minute at La Ceramica.

At this moment, Arda Guler picked the ball up on the right side of Villarreal’s penalty area after a run from Vinicius Junior. Mbappe was screaming for the cutback, but the Turkish midfielder opted to go alone, and his effort flew over Diego Conde’s crossbar, much to the fury of his Real Madrid teammate.

Guler was making a rare appearance at La Ceramica, as he has barely been counted upon by Carlo Ancelotti in recent months – especially in La Liga. He was clearly eager to impress, although that came at the disadvantage of Mbappe, who probably was in a better position to find goal.

Despite the fact that Mbappe was not able to claim his hat-trick, it was another successful La Liga appearance for the 26-year-old. His brace saw him move on to 20 goals in the competition, and he is now only one behind Robert Lewandowski in the race for the Pichichi Trophy, which is handed out to the top goalscorer at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether Mbappe can claim the honour at the end of the season. If he misses out by a goal, he could look to this moment, although that would be very unfair on Guler.