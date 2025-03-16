[WATCH] Barcelona’s four incredible late goals crush Atletico Madrid

Barcelona head into the March international break back on top of La Liga after a sensational night in Madrid.

Heading into their crunch clash away at Atletico Madrid, Hansi Flick’s side were looking to play catch up with Real Madrid, and heap further misery on Diego Simeone.

Los Rojiblancos were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League in midweek following a controversial loss to Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

However, they shook off that frustration to take a half time lead via Julian Alvarez’s crisp finish, and substitute Alexander Sorloth made it 2-0 on 70 minutes.

Despite looking set for defeat at the Estadio Metropolitano, Barcelona produced something truly special, to score four goals after the 72 minute mark.

Robert Lewandowski struck the first blow as the veteran striker instinctively fired home just seconds after Sorloth’s equaliser.

Look at that control and finish.. this is probably Lewandowski’s best goal scored so far this season pic.twitter.com/zjXqxh9c3g — ` (@Pxxdwskiii) March 16, 2025

That saw Barcelona’s confidence spike and substitute Ferran Torres glanced home a brilliant header on 77 minutes.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Atletico Madrid 2-2 Barcelona | Ferran Torres FERRAN TORRES HAS EQUALIZED FOR BARCELONA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/uJR2icrCwW — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) March 16, 2025

In front of the shocked home crowd, no one was prepared for the final stages, as Barcelona stormed on to seize their new found initiative.

Lamine Yamal’s habit of delivering in the clutch moments surfaced in the first minute of added time, as he lined up from 25 yards, and a deflected strike flew past Jan Oblak.

17 YEAR OLD LAMINE YAMAL COMPLETES THE COMEBACK FOR BARCELONA !!! EXTRAORDINARY SCENES !!! THIS KID IS GENERATIONAL !!! 🇪🇸✨️pic.twitter.com/vJz4uJUPuD — Stop That Messi (@stopthatmessiii) March 16, 2025

With the hosts completely deflated, Torres put the cap on an outrageous late show, as the Spain international capitalised on some slack defending to curl home Goal No.4 for Hansi Flick.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Atletico Madrid 2-4 Barcelona | Ferran Torres FERRAN TORRES MAKES IT FOUR FOR BARCELONA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! GAME OVER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/ecsTOAMKj9 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) March 16, 2025

Barcelona now lead La Liga based on their head-to-head record with Real Madrid as Atletico Madrid drop to four points behind the El Clasico pair.

La Blaugrana are next in action at home to neighbours Girona in a Catalan derby on March 30 with Flick’s table toppers still holding a game in hand following the postponement of their clash with Osasuna.

