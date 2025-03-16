“Lack of respect” – Real Madrid star fumes at La Liga decision for Villarreal match

Real Madrid may have won at Villarreal on Saturday, but there has been a lot of anger within the club after proceedings at La Ceramica. This is in regards to the perceived lack of a sufficient gap between the match and their previous fixture against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti fumed at the decision of La Liga during his post-match press conference, and now Real Madrid goalkeeper has had his say, as per Diario AS.

“In the end, we play when we have to play. We don’t want excuses, I’m happy to be able to speak and say that we haven’t lost despite the lack of rest. It is not normal to play 120 minutes on Wednesday, penalties, with all that wear and tear, and today to play at 18:30. I understand that La Liga does not like to put the big three on the same day. But sometimes it’s what it takes, the Premier League does it many times.

“I think it was a lack of respect for our team. It may be that we leave with an injured player due to the lack of rest. You could play on Sunday, a super Sunday, like in England. That Real Madrid play before and then Atleti and Barcelona. For TV is also good, but other interests play sometimes.”

Courtois also gave his thoughts on the match itself.

“It was very good. I think the start was not the best, but it’s normal with the little rest we have, it was a bit difficult in the legs. We reacted well, we equalised and then we came back quickly and we defended well. It has been a lot of work, people were very tired and the work and commitment of the team has been seen. Villareal are fifth, they play well, this ground is always difficult. They are three very important points.”