Real Madrid confident of ending Santiago Bernabeu concert hiatus

In the last couple of years, major renovations headed up by Real Madrid have turned the Santiago Bernabeu into a multi-purpose arena. Concerts have been one of the main issues of the stadium outside of football matches, although these have been on hold over the last few months because of a very big problem.

Back in September, Real Madrid were forced to cancel and postpone all of their scheduled concerts at the Bernabeu because of sound-proofing issues that had been cited by the local community. This has been very bad news for the club, who had hoped to raise extra funds by hosting non-football events at their stadium.

This hiatus is still ongoing as Real Madrid scramble to find a solution – which is said to be very expensive. There has been plenty of pessimism at the club in regards to the matter, but now, there is a more positive outlook.

As reported by Relevo, Real Madrid officials are now optimistic of ending the concert ban at the Bernabeu, with the hope being that everything will be sorted during the month of April. There is expected to be news during this month of a possible return date, which for now, cannot be speculated upon.

Previously, Real Madrid had considered it impossible to reduce the stadium’s maximum level to 55 decibels, which is the requirement set for concerts to be hosted. They hired a top-level British company to help with this, and although it was expected that it would be very difficult to achieve, there is now hope.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid get the green light to start hosting concerts at the Bernabeu again. Club officials will certainly hope so, as the money generated from this revenue stream could be very beneficial for adding more funds into the first team via new signings.