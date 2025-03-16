“Lack of respect” – Rayo Vallecano manager Inigo Perez reacts to Osasuna links

This week, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Inigo Perez, one of the brightest managers in La Liga. The 37-year-old has worked wonders with Rayo Vallecano since his appointment in February 2024, but with his contract running out at the end of this season, he has been linked with a move away.

Specifically, it is Osasuna that are said to be interested in hiring Perez as their head coach for next season and beyond, given that they are said to be considering not offering a renewal to current manager Vicente Moreno, who has had a tough season in charge at El Sadar.

Ahead of Rayo’s La Liga fixture against Real Sociedad on Sunday, Perez was speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference, and he was asked to address the speculation. As per Diario AS, he took aim at these reports that have emerged.

“It’s not about perceptions, it’s about reality. This news makes me angry because it is a lack of respect for me, for Rayo, for Osasuna and for Vicente Moreno. I understand that you have to create speculation – I accept it, but it is not pleasant news.”

Perez also spoke on the match against La Real, which is a match that Rayo need to win if they are to remain in a good position in the European race in La Liga.

“The games with them are far from us. In La Liga it was the first matchday and in the Cup with the sending off we couldn’t see where we were. Despite being knocked out (of the Europa League), they are a very powerful team, with a good squad and that competes well on Wednesdays and Sundays with a physical, technical and tactical level. It is one of the most demanding matches in this League. I have no doubt that it will be difficult.”