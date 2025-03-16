Real Madrid’s victory on Saturday saw them go top of La Liga, but Barcelona will be aiming to take their place back 24 hours later as they prepare to take on Atletico Madrid in a top of the table clash at the Metropolitano.

Only a victory would see Barcelona return to the summit, whereas a defeat would see Atleti go up to second in the La Liga standings. It is a match that could have huge implications for the title race, and given that the hosts are unbeaten in the two meetings between the teams this season, they appear to have a slight edge.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is prepared to take no chances with this match, as Sport say that he will rely on his “gala XI” as the starters against Atleti. In this regard, it would only be one change from the 3-1 victory over Benfica in midweek, with Pau Cubarsi replacing Ronald Araujo in the centre of defence.

Atleti are off the back of a gruelling and painful Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid, but they must pick themselves up for another showdown clash. Diego Simeone is expected to keep the majority of the line-up that started on Wednesday, with only one expected at left-back: Javi Galan returning in place of Reinildo Mandava. Angel Correa and Koke are unavailable for Los Colchoneros, with the former starting a five-match suspension following his red card last weekend.

It should be a very intriguing clash at the Metropolitano. Barcelona could be considered as favourites when taking into account their form in 2025, but the fact that Flick has not yet got the better of Simeone does mean that it will be extra difficult for the Catalans to go into the international break at the top of the La Liga standings.