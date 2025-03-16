Xavi Hernandez has been out of work since being sacked by Barcelona at the end of last season, although this is by design. He has been serving a sabbatical year after a stressful period in Catalonia, and in the summer, he is expected to make his return to management.

Xavi, who recently broke his silence on his time in charge at Barcelona, is preparing to return to football for the start of next season, although his first priority remains spending quality time with his family for the time being.

While he relaxes, clubs across the world appear to be lining up at Xavi’s doorstep. It has been reported in recent weeks that an unnamed Premier League club is keen to appoint the 45-year-old in the summer, and now he is attracting interest from Mexico.

As reported by Sport, Rayados de Monterrey are considering an approach for Xavi to replace Martín Demichelis, who is under severe pressure at the Mexican giants.

Xavi is reported to be aware of the interest, but he is not considering taking the job if it were to become available. At this stage, his priority is to remain coaching in Europe, where he wants to lead a powerful project.

It does appear that Xavi will have a few options to choose from when he does make his return to football in the summer. The likes of Manchester United and Ajax have approached him in recent months, and although he turned them down in order to see out the remainder of his sabbatical, they could come calling again at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen where Xavi ends up. A return to Spanish football is possible, although it would not be with Barcelona, who are very happy with his successor, Hansi Flick.