Lamine Yamal: I knew an important goal was coming for Barcelona

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal believes a message has been fired to their La Liga title rivals.

La Blaugrana now head into the March international break back on top of the table ahead of Real Madrid on head-to-head record.

Hansi Flick’s team produced an incredible late performance at Atletico Madrid to seal a 4-2 fightback win at Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona were trailing 2-0 heading into the final 20 minutes but the tie was flipped on its head as Diego Simeone’s team were unable to react.

Robert Lewandowski and substitute Ferran Torres quickly dragged the contest to 2-2 to leave th home crowd in shock.

However, just as the game appeared to be heading for a battling draw in the capital, Lamine Yamal’s long range rocket deflected past Jan Oblak to trigger wild scenes for the visitors.

Torres added his second goal deep into added time on a sensational night in a thrilling title race.

Lamine Yamal admitted the players were celebrating in the dressing room, as he emerged for his post match interview, with a beaming smile for the cameras.

Despite his brilliant assist record of 11 so far in league action this season, the 17-year-old has been without a goal in La Liga since October.

A typically confident Lamine Yamal claimed he knew he would return to the goal trail when his team needed him most.

“I’m very happy with the win. It was a very important match, and getting three points is the most important thing, so I’m happy,” he said.

“Robert’s first goal was important, and then Ferran’s goal because it was the equaliser, after that, my goal and Ferran’s fourth came naturally.

“I knew when I scored again in La Liga, it would be in an important match. Ultimately I don’t care about not scoring as long as the team wins.”