Barcelona hauled themselves back from two goals down to snatch a superb 4-2 win at La Liga title rivals Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone called on his players to channel their anger of controversially being dumped out of Europe by Real Madrid in midweek as Barcelona landed in the Spanish capital.

Heading into the game, Real Madrid had edged back up to top spot, with their two rivals chasing hard ahead of the international break.

However on a crazy night in Madrid, the tie flipped in Barcelona’s favour late on, and they now retake top spot.

The game turned on the one real chance of the first half as man of the moment Julian Alvarez smashed home Giuliano Simeone’s pass from close range.

On the back of a frustrating week for Simeone, his team showed their steel for the battle, as Sorloth scored off the bench for the third successive game against Barcelona this season.

However, Robert Lewandowski quickly dragged Barcelona back to within a a one-goal deficit, and the visitors sensed their chance to seize something, as substitute Ferran Torres burst into the box to smash home a shock leveller.

Atletico Madrid threw everything into holding on in the closing stages, but they were denied in sensational fashion, as Lamine Yamal’s deflected long range hit flew into the top corner and Torres added a fourth in added time.

Atletico Madrid are next in action away at Espanyol in La Liga on March 29 with Barcelona hosting neighbours Girona in a Catalan derby the following day and Hansi Flick’s team still have a game in hand.

Both of those games will serve as a warm up for the final meeting between Simeone and Flick this season as the latter heads back to Madrid for a Copa del Rey semi final second leg on April 2.

Sorloth netted after the 90 minute mark in a wild 4-4 first leg draw with both sides hunting for multiple trophies this season as Real Madrid or Real Sociedad wait on the horizon in the final.

