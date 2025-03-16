Sunday’s La Liga action featured four key games ahead of Barcelona’s trip to Atletico Madrid in the title race.

The battle for European qualification continues, as Athletic Club strengthened their grip on fourth place with a win over Sevilla, and Real Betis remain in the hunt with a victory at struggling Leganes.

Let’s see how Sunday’s action unfolded…

Leganes 2-3 Real Betis

Real Betis head into the international break in sixth place with a four-point lead over Mallorca.

However, it was far from plain sailing in the capital, as Dani Raba’s double – either side of the break – put the hosts 2-0 in front.

Isco dragged Los Verdiblancos back into the game from the penalty spot before an equaliser from Cedric Bakambu.

📊 Isco and Antony are having a sensational season with Real Betis: 🇧🇷 Antony — 4 goals, 4 assists

🇪🇸 Isco — 9 goals, 5 assists Still got it! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LGeecv5OZv — Sholy Nation Sports (@Sholynationsp) March 16, 2025

Manuel Pellegrini’s team need to pick up wins in these types of games, if they are to achieve their European goal, and Cucho Hernandez flipped the script with a late winner.

Sevilla 0-1 Athletic Club

Athletic Club battled into the UEFA Europa League quarter finals in midweek with Rangers now on the horizon in April.

They were sluggish in the opening stages in Sevilla, but the grit of Ernesto Valverde’s side came through in the final minutes, as Yeray Alvarez headed home.

⚽️ GOAL: Yeray Álvarez

🇪🇸 Sevilla 0-1 Athletic Clubpic.twitter.com/fusevtsqrP — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 16, 2025

That gives Valverde’s team a cushion in the race for Champions League qualification but fifth place could also be enough.

Osasuna 1-2 Getafe

Getafe put more distance between themselves and the relegation zone via a 2-1 win at Osasuna.

Ante Budimir continued his strong season with a goal from the penalty spot just before the break but Getafe rallied.

Ramon Terrats scored his first and second goals since joining on loan from Villarreal in January – and despite Christanus Uche’s late red card – the visitors held on for victory in Pamplona.

Don Ramón Terrats Parera, el partido perfecto.pic.twitter.com/Z5xEh1yLBI — Álvaro Ramos (@AlvaroRamos00) March 16, 2025

Real Sociedad 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano headed to San Sebastian determined not lost more ground in their own old push for Europe.

Martin Zubimendi’s early goal was a setback for Rayo, but veteran Oscar Trejo got the visitors level, and Pedro Diaz rocketed them in front.

However, they were forced to settle for a draw late on, as teenager Arkaitz Mariezkurrena curled home his first senior goal.

Images via Getty Images / Getty Images