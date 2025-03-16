It has not been a good season for Girona, whose struggles continued on Saturday with a disappointing draw at home to Valencia. To make matters worse, one of their relied-upon attackers could have played his final match for the club.

Bryan Gil missed the match against Valencia, and post-match, Girona head coach Michel Sanchez confirmed that the on-loan Tottenham Hotspur winger has suffered a knee injury. The severity of the problem is yet to be determined, but if surgery is needed, the 24-year-old will play no further part this season, as per MD.

“Bryan, as I said, has a knee injury and tomorrow he must speak to Dr. Cugat. We will see if an operation is necessary or not. If he has to have surgery, he could miss the entire season. But if not, this Sunday will be the last tests and we will see. Cugat will make the decision with the players. It doesn’t look good, although I think there is still a lack of evidence.”

Gil has had an okay spell at Girona, but the Catalan club have been very pleased with his contribution despite a distinct lack of goal contributions. They have a buy option as part of the agreement with Spurs, so he may not have played his final match for the club even if he is ruled out for the remainder of the season. On that, they are said to be considering activating it.

It will be a big blow for Girona if Gil cannot play any further part in the 2024-25 season. Medical examinations over the next 24 hours will determine the severity of the issue, and everyone involved will be desperate in their hopes that surgery is not needed.