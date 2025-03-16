Arsenal in advanced talks to sign €60m La Liga superstar

Arsenal have regularly looked to the La Liga market in recent years, and in 2025, they are expected to sign one of the league’s best midfielders, that being Real Sociedad pivot Martin Zubimendi.

Over the last three seasons, Zubimendi has regularly attracted suitors from across Europe. Barcelona wanted him as their successor to Sergio Busquets, while Liverpool came very close to signing him last summer. Real Madrid have even considered him as an option to improve their midfield, but throughout all of this, he has remained at La Real, although his time at his boyhood club now looks to be coming to an end.

Arsenal have been interested in Zubimendi for some time, and after signing former teammate Mikel Merino last summer, they are ready to make their move. They are very confident of getting a deal over the line during the transfer window, and work continues to be done behind the scenes.

As reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein (via CaughtOffside), Arsenal are said to be in advanced talks to sign Zubimendi. Personal terms are sorted, with the only sticking point behind the fee structure.

La Real want Arsenal to activate Zubimendi’s €60m release clause, which would require a one-off upfront payment. However, the Premier League side would prefer to pay in instalments, and because of this clash, negotiations have been held up. However, with many weeks to go until the summer transfer window opens, it is not expected to curtail the deal.

It will be a big blow for La Real to lose Zubimendi, although they do have his ready-made replacement already in Benat Turrientes. The money raised will be desperately needed, as this season has shown that Imanol Alguacil’s squad has a lot of problems – especially in the goalscoring department, so it would be no surprise to see another new striker arrive at the Reale Arena.