Antoine Griezmann to draw level with Lionel Messi La Liga record

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on October 20, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Atletico Madrid will face Barcelona in a showdown La Liga clash, and it will be a significant occasion for Antoine Griezmann. Not only will he be taking on his former club, but he will equal a La Liga record – provided that he makes an appearance at the Metropolitano, which is expected.

Griezmann, who could be playing his final season at Atleti, should be a player that is relied upon by Diego Simeone during the fixture. He scored in the last meeting between the teams, which was the 4-4 classic in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, and he will hope that another important contribution can be made in the Spanish capital.

On Sunday, Griezmann will make his 520th La Liga appearance, and in doing so, he will equal the record set by La Liga as the foreign player with the most matches played in the Spanish top flight, as per Cadena SER.

Griezmann is undoubtedly one of the best players in Atleti history, and he is also a La Liga legend too. He will equal Messi’s record on Sunday, and barring any injury setbacks in the next couple of weeks, he will hold it on his own with an appearance against Espanyol in the first match back after the international break.

It will be a sad day when Griezmann leaves Atletico Madrid, and when he does so, he will also be walking away from La Liga. His desire is to play in the MLS, and in the coming years, he will do so – Los Angeles FC are hoping to pick up him in the summer, although they could be made to wait until 2026 if the 33-year-old decides that he wants to continue with Los Colchoneros for one more season.