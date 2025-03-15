Real Madrid made a dreadful start to their La Liga clash against Villarreal, but they have now managed to drag themselves level in the opening stages at La Ceramica.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are off the back of a gruelling 120 minutes against Atletico Madrid in midweek, and that fatigue could have played its part in the opening minutes as they have fallen behind. From a corner, defender Juan Foyth was able to poke past Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from close range.

Now, Real Madrid have managed to drag themselves back level. It’s a wonderful pass into Brahim Diaz, whose effort is stopped before the rebound is smashed home by Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid were under the cosh in the opening stages, but they are now level. Kylian Mbappe has been in excellent form over the last few months, and it is no surprise that he is the man that has dragged the defending champions level at La Ceramica.