Real Madrid can go to the top of La Liga, for at least 24 hours, with a victory at Villarreal, but in the early stages, they have fallen behind at La Ceramica.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are off the back of a gruelling 120 minutes against Atletico Madrid in midweek, and that fatigue could have played its part in the opening minutes as they have fallen behind. From a corner, defender Juan Foyth was able to poke past Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from close range.

Juan Foyth nets against Real Madrid! 🇦🇷 What a start for Villarreal who take the lead after seven minutes of play at the Cerámica 🟡 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @SBK | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/Ap5597a6G2 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) March 15, 2025

It was pinball in the Real Madrid penalty area after Alex Baena’s corner, and after the ball fell his ball, Foyth was on hand to fire home. It’s just the start that Villarreal wanted, as they aim to bounce back from last weekend’s horror defeat at Alaves.

Real Madrid cannot afford to keep dropping points in La Liga, and they must now find a response in this one if they are to return to the summit by full time.