Real Madrid made a dreadful start to their La Liga clash against Villarreal, but they have now managed to get themselves into a 2-1 lead at La Ceramica.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are off the back of a gruelling 120 minutes against Atletico Madrid in midweek, and that fatigue could have played its part in the opening minutes as they have fallen behind. From a corner, defender Juan Foyth was able to poke past Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from close range.

Real Madrid managed to drag themselves back level soon after as Kylian Mbappe smashed home inside the penalty area, and he has now added his second of the evening a few minutes later to give Los Blancos the lead.

Fine finish by Kylian Mbappé 👏 The Frenchman scores his second goal and gives Real Madrid the lead against Villarreal ⚪ 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @SBK | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/TKIU8jSrWk — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) March 15, 2025

It is excellent from Mbappe, who is continuing his impressive form of the last few months. As things stand, Real Madrid will be heading to the top of La Liga, ahead of their title rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid facing off on Sunday.