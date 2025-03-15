Real Madrid Villarreal

WATCH: Real Madrid complete comeback as Kylian Mbappe scores again

Real Madrid made a dreadful start to their La Liga clash against Villarreal, but they have now managed to get themselves into a 2-1 lead at La Ceramica.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are off the back of a gruelling 120 minutes against Atletico Madrid in midweek, and that fatigue could have played its part in the opening minutes as they have fallen behind. From a corner, defender Juan Foyth was able to poke past Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from close range.

Real Madrid managed to drag themselves back level soon after as Kylian Mbappe smashed home inside the penalty area, and he has now added his second of the evening a few minutes later to give Los Blancos the lead.

It is excellent from Mbappe, who is continuing his impressive form of the last few months. As things stand, Real Madrid will be heading to the top of La Liga, ahead of their title rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid facing off on Sunday.

