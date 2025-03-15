Real Madrid head to Villarreal in a key La Liga game tonight with Vinicius Junior’s role uncertain.

Los Blancos head into the final league game before the international break level on points with Barcelona at the top of the table.

La Blaugrana are only in front on head-to head record, and victory in Castellon would move Real Madrid three points clear, with Hansi Flick’s side heading to Atletico Madrid tomorrow.

However, they are expecting a battle, with Villarreal also pushing for UEFA Champions League qualification and they are unbeaten in their last four home games.

Carlo Ancelotti will be forced into changes following a bruising midweek trip to to the Estadio Metropolitano.

Despite emerging with a spot in the quarter finals, Ancelotti has lost Ferland Mendy for a month, with Fran Garcia set to fill in at left back.

However, as per reports from Marca, Ancelotti will also make changes in midfield and attack with Eduardo Camavinga coming in for captain Luka Modric.

Ancelotti confirmed Vini Jr only missed training as a precaution but he could be rested from the start against the Yellow Submarine.

Ahead of a demanding trip away with Brazil, Ancelotti is looking to manage his game time, and he could be swapped out for Brahim Diaz.

Diaz was omitted from the start of the second leg at Atletico Madrid after scoring the winner in the first game at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The hosts are predicted to make a couple of changes, following a 1-0 defeat at Alaves last weekend, with veteran Dani Parejo benched alongside Nicolas Pepe.

Santi Comesana could come into the midfield with Thierno Barry recalled to the attack as the hosts look to utilise their game in hand to close the gap on fourth place Athletic Club ahead of the final 11 matches of 2024/25.