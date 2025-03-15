Kylian Mbappe brace sends Real Madrid top of La Liga

For 24 hours at least, Real Madrid have returned to the top of the La Liga table after a spirited 2-1 victory over Villarreal at La Ceramica.

Real Madrid arrived in Vila-Real off the mark of a dogged 120-minute showing against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, and weariness showed in the early stages as Villarreal dominated. And the hosts deservedly took the lead after eight minutes when a Alex Baena corner ended with Juan Foyth poking the ball past Thibaut Courtois from close range.

However, that goal seemed to wake Real Madrid up – and in particular, Kylian Mbappe. He would find the equaliser on 17 minutes after following up from Brahim Diaz’s saved effort, which Villarreal goalkeeper Diego Conde will feel unfortunate about after a fine save.

Not long after, Real Madrid would complete the first half comeback, and it was Mbappe again that found the back of the net. After collecting a Lucas Vazquez cutback, the French superstar curled the ball into the right side of Conde’s goal, much to the delight of him and his teammates.

Real Madrid retained their lead until half time, but after the interval, they were again under the cosh as Villarreal pushed for an equaliser. Thierno Barry was brought on at the interval, and he missed a big chance from an Alex Baena cross as he failed to keep his header down.

Villarreal would continue to pile on the pressure, as Real Madrid brought on the likes of Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Arda Guler to help see out the victory – and they managed to do so. It means that they have returned to the top of the La Liga table for the time being, although they will be knocked back down if there is a winner in Sunday’s showdown clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano.