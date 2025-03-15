Real Madrid star receives Brazil recall after Neymar withdrawal

Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe will join up with the Brazil senior squad next week for a key double header of matches.

The 18-year-old – who already has three international goals for the Samba Boys – was initially overlooked by Dorival Junior.

Based on his lack of action in Madrid since the start of 2025, the Brazil head coach went with other options, including a recall for Neymar Jr.

Neymar has started positively on his return to Santos but the veteran forward has now been forced to pull out of the squad due to injury.

With a space freed up, a call has landed in Madrid for Endrick Felipe, and he will head off with clubmates Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

Endrick has been used sparingly by Carlo Ancelotti in his debut year in Madrid with just one La Liga goal scored as he remains behind Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe and Brahim Diaz in the attacking pecking order.

The latest update on Ancelotti’s stance came following Real Madrid’s dramatic penalty shootout win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last 16.

With the scored tied at 2-2 on aggregate, Endrick was sent on in the final minutes of extra time in the second leg, as a replacement for Vini Jr.

The expected plan was for the former Palmeiras striker to take the fifth and final penalty against Los Rojiblancos but Ancelotti changed his mind at the last minute.

The Italian coach stated he was initially happy to go with Endrick, but the teenager’s body language did not feel right, and he switched to Antonio Rudiger to slot home the clincher.

Ancelotti was quick to play down the call, as Endrick remains a young prospect, but he is unlikely to be elevated to a greater role in the final weeks of the campaign.