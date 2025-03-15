Real Madrid add Premier League duo to 2025 defensive transfer shortlist

Defence is the main target to improve this summer for Carlo Ancelotti.

The Los Blancos boss is facing key decisions over his back line as injuries continue to be a concern in Madrid.

Antonio Rudiger has been required to hold the defence together with Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal both ruled out for the season with ACL injuries.

David Alaba’s delayed return to fitness has added to the strain despite the impressive rise of Raul Asencio as Rudiger’s centre back partner.

Ancelotti will assess Militao and Carvajal’s respective recoveries with the latter set to be challenged by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential arrival.

With Rudiger and Alaba both over 30 and out of contract in 2026 new faces are needed as part of a defensive revamp.

As per reports from Teamtalk.com, Ancelotti is looking to the Premier League for options, with Tottenham centre back Cristian Romero back on his radar.

Romero has been linked with Real Madrid sporadically over the last 12 months despite his importance to Ange Postecoglou’s plans in North London.

Despite his own battle to get back fit, the Argentinian’s long term place at Spurs is unclear, and a move to Madrid would offer a guarantee of UEFA Champions League football for 26-year-old.

Spurs are open to extending his contract beyond 2027, with a current transfer value of around £60m, which Ancelotti may look to drive down.

The alternate option is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, who Ancelotti gave a Premier League debut to, during his spell on Merseyside.

Branthwaite’s stock continues to rise and his value is even higher at £70m with talks ongoing over an extension with the Toffees.

Both players are currently priced above what Real Madrid are willing to pay, but Ancelotti is determined not to repeat what has happened this season, with Rudiger the only senior central defender left in his squad.