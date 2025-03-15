‘No pressure’ from Barcelona over Wojciech Szczesny contract extension

Wojciech Szczesny will be given the space to decide on a Barcelona contract extension in the coming months.

The former Poland international endured a tough start to life as the first choice goalkeeper for Barcelona, but he has started to deliver with his performances in recent weeks.

Flick made the bold call to bring Szczesny out of retirement in the first half of the campaign following a serious injury to No.1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The initial plan was for Szczesny to provide back up to Inaki Pena had stepped up as Ter Stegen’s replacement but the roles have reversed in 2025.

That has placed strain on Pena’s relationship with Flick and he may now opt against a contract extension in Catalonia.

However, Flick has remained pragmatic over the situation, insisting that Szczesny’s form is making him almost undroppable at a key point in the season.

The situation could now force a rethink from Szczesny, who was planning on hanging up his gloves again in the summer, but there is now a firm chance that he stays at Barcelona for at least another 12 months.

Deco and Hansi Flick want Szczesny to sign a contract extension, despite Ter Stegen’s drive to return, as he offers an experienced option in the squad.

As per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, talks have already begun to extend Szczesny’s bond until June 2026, with an offer put forward to his representatives.

The final call will come down to the player himself, and his potential desire to re-retire in 2025, if terms are not favourable for a continuation.

No update is expected until at least May, with all parties fully focused on the campaign run-in, as Barcelona fight for a La Liga, Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League treble in Flick’s debut campaign at the helm.