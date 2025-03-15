Liverpool eye club-record transfer for Atletico Madrid superstar

Liverpool have regularly looked to the La Liga market in recent years, and they could do so again during the 2025 summer transfer window in their efforts to add new life into their attacking options.

With the expectation being that Barcelona will try to sign Luis Diaz, and also that Darwin Nunez will leave after a disappointing three-year spell at Anfield, Liverpool will be aiming to sign at least one forward in the summer. They have been linked with Athletic Club’s Nico Williams as a possible replacement for Diaz, and at striker, another player lighting it up in Spain is on their radar.

According to AnfieldWatch, Liverpool hold a strong interest in Julian Alvarez, whom they were interested in prior to his big-money move to Atletico Madrid last summer. Since then, the 25-year-old has become even more prominent with 22 goals in 43 appearances for Los Colchoneros, and the Premier League leaders see him as being a fantastic player to add to their ranks.

Last summer, Alvarez signed for Atleti in a deal worth in the region of €95m. And given that he is seen as the natural successor to Antoine Griezmann, who could leave as early as this summer, it would take a mammoth offer for Los Colchoneros to consider selling. However, Liverpool could consider using Nunez in the deal, as it is reported that Diego Simeone is a big fan.

It would be a very big surprise if Atletico Madrid even considered selling Alvarez in the summer. He is the player that their attack will be built around for years to come, and once Griezmann leaves, he will be their new talisman. Liverpool would need to pay an obscene amount of money to even get to the table, and this is likely to be the case even if Nunez is offered as part of a player-plus-cash operation.

