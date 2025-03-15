The La Liga title race could take a decisive twist in the next 48 hours as Barcelona head to Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of the weekend’s games, Barcelona are currently leading the title pack, but only based on their head-to-had record against second place Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid controversially crashed out of the UEFA Champions League against Los Blancos in midweek, and sit in third place, just one point behind the El Clasico giants.

All three sides are still firmly in the running for a potential La Liga and Copa del Rey double this season and this weekend will be key.

If Carlo Ancelotti can secure a positive result at Villarreal later today, Hansi Flick and Diego Simeone will need a reaction tomorrow, to avoid a title gap opening up.

Barcelona ae currently on a 17-game unbeaten run, which started in their first game of 2025, but they have been frustrated by Simeone this season.

Alexander Sorloth’s added time goal snatched a 2-1 La Liga win in Catalonia in December, and the two sides battled out a 4-4 Copa del Rey semi final first leg draw in February, as Sorloth again netted after the 90 minute mark.

That has amped up the stakes ahead of this game – alongside a Copa del Rey second leg on April 2 – and France international Jules Kounde is out for revenge in Madrid.

“Of course [we’re looking for revenge]. We didn’t like the last two results against Atletico Madrid because we want to win everything and especially against a direct rival,” as per reports from Marca.

“I think we played two good games in those previous matches, but we narrowly missed out on victory both times due to minor issues.

“So yes, we want to go there and win this weekend.”

Flick is only expected to make one starting change following the midweek win over Benfica, with Pau Cubarsi suspended for the second leg, as Ronald Araujo rotated in.