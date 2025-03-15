“I feel bad for him” – Hansi Flick on Julian Alvarez penalty controversy

Barcelona are aiming to remain at the top of La Liga going into the international break, and only a victory against Atletico Madrid will do that. The two teams, ranked first and third in the league table, go head-to-head at the Metropolitano on Sunday evening, in what promises to be a very interesting encounter.

As per Diario AS, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick looked ahead to the showdown clash during his pre-match press conference on Saturday afternoon.

“I see the team very focused for tomorrow. We are waiting for the match to come. It’s difficult, there are always things we can learn and it helps us improve. Tomorrow will be difficult, tough but we are ready. For me, they have a very good team, it’s not three or four players. (The defeat to Real Madrid) won’t be a problem for them, they are in top form, they have experience and I don’t think it will affect them much.”

Barcelona have played Atleti twice this season, and have failed to win on either occasions (2-1 defeat in La Liga, 4-4 draw in Copa del Rey semi-final first leg). Flick opened up on the failings from those meetings.

“I think we played two great games and we have to be focused from the beginning to the end. At the end of the first game we were not as focused as we wanted. In the second one it happened to us both at the beginning and at the end and we must take care of those details. If you make mistakes, Atletico make you pay.”

Atleti come into this match on the back of a heartbreaking Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid, who progressed after a controversial penalty shoot-out. Flick was asked to give his opinion on the Julian Alvarez spot-kick that was annulled by VAR.

“It was a very unfortunate situation, I feel bad for him because he is very good, one of the best at the moment. But I have nothing to comment. I feel bad for him.”