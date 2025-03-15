Hansi Flick has no doubts about Gavi’s future at Barcelona

Given that they are one of the biggest clubs in the world, it is no surprise that their players regularly attract speculation, and in recent weeks, one of those under the microscope has been Gavi. The 20-year-old midfielder has been unable to secure a regular starting spot since his return from an ACL injury, and this has led to doubts about his future.

Gavi himself dampened speculation earlier this week, and now Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has had his say, as per Diario AS.

“I talk to all the players. It’s Gavi, what do I have to say about him. He has come from a very serious injury and has needed time to recover. He’s one of the best players, he’s doing very well. He will play for many years at Barcelona and will be a superstar here. He can and will improve. His attitude is incredible. He and I are very happy. I’m sure he’ll be at the World Cup.”

Another player that has been linked with leaving Barcelona is Frenkie de Jong, and Flick gave his thoughts on whether the Dutch midfielder should sign a new contract.

“It will depend on the club and him. He has improved a lot after a major injury, he was out for a long time. He’s playing very well, he gives us a lot of options with the ball, possession with him increases. I’m very happy to have him.”

De Jong has improved a lot in recent months, and the same can be said for Alejandro Balde, whom Flick has also been delighted with.

“His season has been very good. He has improved a lot. He is at the level of the best left-backs in the world. He is a fantastic player. And I think he has a lot of potential, he wants to learn and improve every day. Step by step. That’s very good.”