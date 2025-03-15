Frenkie de Jong tells fans to ‘manage expectations’ over his Barcelona role

Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong look to be edging closer to an agreement over his future at the club.

The Dutch international has endured persistent injury issues over the last 18 months as he battles to return to his top level.

De Jong’s current contract at Barcelona expires in 2026, so he would only have 12 months remaining if he does not sign a new deal before the end of the current campaign, as talks restart.

At the start of 2025, he looked to be heading towards an exit from Catalonia, with clubs in Saudi Arabia chasing him, alongside long standing interest from the Premier League.

However, with De Jong able to prove himself to Hansi Flick, he is back in favour and in the Barcelona starting XI alongside Pedri.

As the situation evolves, speculation over an extension has reignited, and De Jong is reportedly ready to commit to Flick’s project with a new agreement.

De Jong is now the anchor in Flick’s midfield, with Pedri granted more licence to get forward and support the attack, and the 27-year-old claimed fans need to be realistic over what they expect from him as a No.6.

“I can score goals or assist goals, but I’m playing as a No.6 now. I move freely, but I’m the most defensive midfielder at Barcelona. You can’t expect me to score 10 goals in a season,” he told an interview with Ziggo Sport Voetbal.

“Football today focuses a lot on numbers and statistics, but that doesn’t always tell the full story of a player or a game. A player can play badly and still score, or play well without scoring.

“I don’t measure my performance levels by goals. If I break lines, create space, play forward passes, win duels and control the tempo, that’s how I know I have played well in a match.”